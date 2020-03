March 19 (Reuters) - LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 8, 2020 WITH THE EXCLUSION OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* SHAREHOLDERS WHO WISH TO EXERCISE THEIR VOTING AND VOTING RIGHTS MUST DO SO BY INSTRUCTING THE INDEPENDENT PROXY

* AGENDA AND ALL PROPOSALS REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)