March 27 (Reuters) - Luzhou Bank Co Ltd:

* PROPOSED TO DISTRIBUTE FINAL CASH DIVIDENDS AT RMB0.13 PER SHARE

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB 2.72 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.77 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 633.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 658.3 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY TO SOME EXTENT AFFECT QUALITY OR YIELDS OF CREDIT ASSETS & INVESTMENT ASSETS OF BANK