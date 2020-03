March 2 (Reuters) - Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Ltd :

* REFERS TO MEASURES TAKEN BY GROUP TO CURB SPREAD OF COVID-19.

* EXPECTS SOME TIME MAY BE REQUIRED BEFORE FULL OPERATIONS ARE RESUMED

* GOT APPROVALS FROM AUTHORITIES TO RESUME OPERATIONS & WILL BE STARTING PRODUCTION ACROSS MANUFACTURING PLANTS FROM 5 MARCH

* APPROVALS FOR MANUFACTURING PLANTS SAVE SICHUAN SUBSIDIARY WHICH HAD STOPPED PRODUCTION COMPLETELY