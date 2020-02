Feb 11 (Reuters) - Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO REPORT A NET LOSS FOR 4Q2019 AS WELL AS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* DELAYED RECOMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS OF ITS MANUFACTURING PLANTS FOLLOWING CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS

* UNABLE TO ASCERTAIN WHEN IT MAY RECOMMENCE PRODUCTION

* DELAYED IN RECOMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK