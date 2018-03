March 28 (Reuters) -

* ‍MUTUAL INSURANCE, RETIREMENT AND INVESTMENT GROUP LV= ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* LV POSTS PROFIT £158 MILLION (FY 2016: £12 MILLION LOSS​

* ‍GENERAL INSURANCE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS £1.60 BILLION (FY 2016: £1.58 BILLION).​

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR GROUP UP TO £122 MILLION (FY 2016: £49 MILLION LOSS).

* The Group Solvency II capital coverage ratio up to 180% (FY 2016: 140%)​ (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)