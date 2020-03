March 30 (Reuters) - LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.75 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.24 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB6.90 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.52 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK6.1 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ABILITY TO SERVE CUSTOMERS MAY BE AFFECTED BY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND HOME QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS

* IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH MAJOR SUBCONTRACTORS & EMPLOYEES TO CONFIRM CONTINUOUS & ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF MANPOWER