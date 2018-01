Jan 25 (Reuters) - LVMH:

* SAYS TRENDS SEEN IN 2017 CONTINUED INTO JANUARY

* CHAIRMAN SAYS AIMS TO GROW REVENUES AT CELINE LABEL TO BETWEEN 2 BILLION AND 3 BILLION EUR OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

* CHAIRMAN SAYS CONFIDENT FOR 2018 BUT MUST BE PRUDENT, THERE ARE STILL GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC RISKS

* CHAIRMAN SAYS CURRENCY EFFECTS BECOMING MORE NEGATIVE FOR THE GROUP