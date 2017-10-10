FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia
October 10, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony:

* Says on conference call type of growth in cognac experienced in recent quarters will not be replicated in future

* Says growth in mainland China was higher than the rest of Asia in LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division and the wines and spirits unit

* Says the effect of price increases was negligible in terms of the growth of its Louis Vuitton brand over the past nine months

* Says LVMH’s multi-brand e-commerce business, known as “24 Sevres”, will be loss-making for a few years Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

