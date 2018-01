Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lvmh:

* SAYS STARTING TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS AT MARC JACOBS LABEL AFTER RESTRUCTURING

* CHAIRMAN, ASKED ABOUT M&A PROSPECTS, SAYS PRICES ARE VERY HIGH

* SAYS ONLINE SALES AT THE GROUP WERE AROUND 3 BILLION EUROS IN 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)