April 10 (Reuters) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE :

* SAYS ORGANIC SALES GREW 21 PERCENT IN Q1 IN ASIA EXCLUDING JAPAN, UP 10 PERCENT IN UNITED STATES, 18 IN JAPAN AND 6 IN EUROPE - PRESENTATION Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)