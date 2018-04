April 10 (Reuters) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE :

* CFO SAYS INCREASED PRICES AT LOUIS VUITTON LEATHER GOODS BY ABOUT 1.7 PERCENT-1.8 PERCENT ON AVERAGE IN FIRST QUARTER

* CFO SAYS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AT LOUIS VUITTON IN Q1 WAS CLOSE TO RATE OF OVERALL FASHION/LEATHER GOODS DIVISION, WHICH GREW 16 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)