Oct 18 (Reuters) - LXI Reit Plc:

* ‍HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE FORWARD FUNDING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW FOOD STORE IN CHARD, SOMERSET, PRE-LET TO LIDL UK GMBH​

* ‍DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF £5.5 MILLION, REFLECTING A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 5.75%​

* ‍RENT IS SUBJECT TO FIVE YEARLY UPWARD ONLY REVIEWS INDEX-LINKED TO RETAIL PRICES INDEX​