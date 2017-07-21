BRIEF-LXI REIT says to buy properties at Needham Market,Suffolk for 5 mln stg​

July 21 (Reuters) - LXI REIT Plc:

* Exchanged contracts to acquire Travelodge Hotel, Burger King, Little Chef Restaurants at Needham Market Service Station, Ipswich, Suffolk​

* Says ‍purchase price for property is £5.0 million,​

* Says ‍purchase pric reflecting a net initial yield of 6.12 pct on asset acquisition​

* Lease has unexpired term of over 20 years without break, subject to 5 yearly upward only rent reviews index-linked to retail prices index​

* Says ‍acquisition is being funded from equity resources, with senior debt finance to be introduced in near term​