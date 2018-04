BRIEF-Lxrandco Comments On Bon-Ton Stores Bankruptcy Proceedings And Wind-Down Of Operations

April 20 (Reuters) - LXRandCo Inc:

* LXRANDCO COMMENTS ON BON-TON STORES BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AND WIND-DOWN OF OPERATIONS

* LXRANDCO INC - LXRANDCO CURRENTLY HAS “SHOP-IN-SHOP” LOCATIONS AT 14 BON-TON STORES

* LXRANDCO INC - CO HAS LEGAL OWNERSHIP TITLE TO ALL OF INVENTORY AND STORE FIXTURES AT ITS “SHOP-IN-SHOP” LOCATIONS WITHIN BON-TON STORES

* LXRANDCO INC - EXPECTS TO RECLAIM ALL SUCH INVENTORY AND FIXTURES IN AN ORDERLY MANNER OVER ENSUING WEEK

* LXRANDCO INC - LXRANDCO ANTICIPATES NO MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CLOSING OF 14 BON-TON STORES WITH LXRANDCO LOCATIONS