May 4 (Reuters) - LXRandCo Inc:

* LXRANDCO REPORTS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* LXRANDCO INC - QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 62% TO $10.0 MILLION FROM $6.1 MILLION

* LXRANDCO INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS WAS $4.4 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $0.7 MILLION

* LXRANDCO - ON ASSUMING ROLE OF CEO, EXPECTED ON/AROUND MAY 15, GOLDSMITH TO UNDERTAKE REVIEW OF CO'S OPERATIONS AND GROWTH STRATEGY