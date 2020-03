March 19 (Reuters) - LY Corporation Ltd:

* UNITS IN MALAYSIA REQUIRED TO CLOSE FROM 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* CO IS STILL ASSESSING FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CLOSURE ON GROUP AT THIS JUNCTURE

* UPDATES ON IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO RESTRICTED MOVEMENT ORDER IN VIEW OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: