BRIEF-Lyc Healthcare Says Unit Entered Hygiene & Disinfection Services Collaboration Agreement With Biofresh Hygiene Services

May 18 (Reuters) - LYC Healthcare Bhd:

* LYC HEALTHCARE-UNIT ENTERED HYGIENE & DISINFECTION SERVICES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH BIOFRESH HYGIENE SERVICES

* LYC HEALTHCARE - AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE FOR LYC MEDICARE TO MARKET CLEANLINESS, HYGIENE & SANITATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF BIOFRESH

* LYC HEALTHCARE-AGREEMENT WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF CO FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* LYC HEALTHCARE - UNIT ENTITLED TO 30% OF ALL REVENUES GENERATED IN MALAYSIA FROM CLIENTS SECURED BY IT