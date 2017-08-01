BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc:

* Lydall announces financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 sales $174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lydall Inc - ‍looking forward to q3 of 2017, demand is generally stable in our markets across all segments​

* Lydall Inc - ‍remain on track with integrating texel and gutsche businesses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: