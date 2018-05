May 1 (Reuters) - Lydian International Ltd:

* LYDIAN ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD - HOWARD STEVENSON, CEO OF LYDIAN AND A MEMBER OF BOARD, HAS RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018

* LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD - APPOINTED JOÃO CARRÊLO AS PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)