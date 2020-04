April 27 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc:

* LYFT INC SAYS CEO LOGAN GREEN’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $801,564 VERSUS $1.3 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* LYFT INC SAYS FORMER EVP AND CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, RAN MAKAVY’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.6 MILLION VERSUS $6.75 MILLION IN FY 2018

* LYFT INC - DIRECTOR BEN HOROWITZ IS NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION Source text: (bit.ly/2SfbRMB) Further company coverage: