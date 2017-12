Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* LYFT INC- MOST RECENT ROUND OF FUNDING HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $1 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL TO $1.5 BILLION- BLOG‍​

* ‍LYFT INC - NEW FINANCING, LED BY CAPITALG, WILL BRING LYFT’S POST-MONEY VALUATION TO $11.5 BILLION. ​ Source text : lft.to/2BB7m4i