March 31 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* LYFT - TRANSACTION WITH ENSTAR WILL EFFECTIVELY ELIMINATE NEARLY ALL OF CO’S PRIMARY AUTO INSURANCE LIABILITIES RELATED TO PERIODS PRECEDING OCT. 2018

* LYFT INC - ABOUT 80% OF CONSIDERATION PAID TO ENSTAR AT CLOSING WILL COME FROM RESTRICTED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS