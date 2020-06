June 9 (Reuters) - Lyka Labs Ltd:

* INDIAN MARKETS REGULATOR PASSES ORDER DATED JUNE 5 IN RESPECT OF GLOBAL DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS ISSUE

* CO IS RESTRAINED FROM ACCESSING SECURITIES MARKET FOR PERIOD OF 3 YRS

* CO PROHIBITED FROM BUYING, SELLING/OTHERWISE DEALING IN SECURITIES FOR PERIOD OF 3 YRS