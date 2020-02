Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $3.9 MLN VS $19 MLN

* DURING HY, THERE WERE SIGNIFICANT EXTRAORDINARY COSTS INCURRED IN RELATION TO WESFARMERS DEFENCE

* DURING HY, INCURRED ONGOING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH DEFENDING COMPANY AGAINST ANTI-LYNAS ACTIVISTS IN MALAYSIA

* CHINESE LIGHT RARE EARTH MARKET IS CURRENTLY OVERSUPPLIED WITH CONCENTRATE FROM U.S. AND AFRICA