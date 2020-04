BRIEF-Lynas Corp Posts Q3 REO Production At 4,465 Tonnes

April 15 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* Q3 INVOICED SALES REVENUE $91.2 MILLION VERSUS $101.3 MILLION

* Q3 NDPR PRODUCTION 1,369 TONNES VERSUS 1,591 TONNES AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY REO PRODUCTION 4,465 TONNES VERSUS 5,444 TONNES AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* TO DATE, THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN OPERATIONS

* SINCE MARCH, WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF COVID-19 TRANSLATED INTO FURTHER SOFTNESS IN NDPR PRICES

* UNTIL MARCH, LIGHT RARE EARTH MARKET PRICES WERE MAINTAINED AT LOW LEVELS