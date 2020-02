Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* SUBMITTED ITS LICENCE RENEWAL DOCUMENTATION TO MALAYSIAN ATOMIC ENERGY LICENSING BOARD

* NOTES THAT THERE HAS BEEN SPECULATION ON MALAYSIAKINI WEBSITE REGARDING RENEWAL OF ITS MALAYSIAN OPERATING LICENCE

* HAS NOT RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF SUCH A RENEWAL