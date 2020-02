BRIEF-Lynas Corporation Says Lynas Malaysia Operating Licence Renewed For Three Years

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* LYNAS CORPORATION LTD - LYNAS MALAYSIA OPERATING LICENCE RENEWED FOR THREE YEARS

* LYNAS CORPORATION LTD - CONFIRM COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP NEW CRACKING & LEACHING FACILITY IN KALGOORLIE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* LYNAS- LICENCE SUBJECT TO CO BEGINNING PROCESS OF DEVELOPING PERMANENT DISPOSAL FACILITY WITHIN FIRST YEAR FROM DATE OF APPROVAL OF LICENCE

* LYNAS- LICENCE SUBJECT TO CO ENSURING THAT CRACKING AND LEACHING PLANT OUTSIDE MALAYSIA IS IN OPERATION BEFORE JULY 2023