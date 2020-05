May 4 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* LYNAS MALAYSIA PLANT RESTARTING TODAY

* WILL RESTART LYNAS MALAYSIA PLANT AT APPROXIMATELY 70% OF LYNAS NEXT PRODUCTION RATES.

* EXPECT PRODUCING AT THIS RATE WILL ENABLE US TO REFILL SUPPLY CHAINS & RESTOCK DEPLETED INVENTORIES OF CRITICAL MATERIALS