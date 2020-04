April 29 (Reuters) - Lynas Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATE ON TEMPORARY HALT TO PRODUCTION AT LYNAS MALAYSIA PLANT

* LYNAS MALAYSIA PLANT REMAINS IN CARE & MAINTENANCE IN COMPLIANCE WITH MCO

* MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT EXTENDED MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER TO 12 MAY

* AWAIT GOVERNMENT'S DECISION ON CO'S APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL TO RESTART OPERATIONS