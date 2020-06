June 1 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FROM EU CHMP FOR FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF LYNPARZA IN POLO TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS