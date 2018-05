May 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY

* MERCK - EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER