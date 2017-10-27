BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8.52 billion versus $7.37 billion
* Lyondellbasell reports third quarter 2017 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lyondellbasell - estimate that lost sales volumes valued at q3 margins, additional related costs due to hurricane harvey storm impacted q3 results by about $200 million
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - expect global markets will remain tight to balanced for remainder of 2017
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - expect the industry will be better positioned to absorb capacity additions during 2018
* Lyondellbasell - hurricane harvey reduced inventories across petrochemical industry
* Lyondellbasell - hurricane harvey contributed to further delays in startup of new u.s. Ethylene & derivative capacity