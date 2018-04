BRIEF-LyondellBasell Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.11

April 27 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PERCENT TO $1.00PER SHARE

* BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING

* OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

* QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MILLION VERSUS $8,430 MILLION

* “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

* LYONDELLBASELL - ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPERATING. RATES