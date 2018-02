BRIEF-LyondellBasell To Acquire A Schulman Inc

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries NV:

* LYONDELLBASELL ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A. SCHULMAN INC

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $2.25 BILLION

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - LYONDELLBASELL IS USING CASH-ON-HAND TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - WILL PURCHASE 100 PERCENT OF A. SCHULMAN COMMON STOCK FOR $42 PER SHARE IN CASH AND ONE CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHT PER SHARE

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST FULL YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - EXPECTS TO CAPTURE $150 MILLION IN RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN TWO YEARS

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - EXPECTS DEAL TO ACHIEVE $150 MILLION IN RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN TWO YEARS

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - PROPOSED ACQUISITION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY RESPECTIVE BOARDS OF LYONDELLBASELL AND A. SCHULMAN

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV - UNDER DEAL, CO WILL ASSUME OUTSTANDING DEBT, CERTAIN OTHER OBLIGATIONS OF A. SCHULMAN, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: