March 6 (Reuters) - Lyra Therapeutics Inc:

* LYRA THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $57.5 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* LYRA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS BOFA SECURITIES, JEFFERIES, WILLIAM BLAIR AND BTIG ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* LYRA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT THAT SHARES WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL ‘LYRA.’

* LYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: (bit.ly/38r6MpT)