July 1 (Reuters) - Lysogene SA:

* LYSOGENE ANNOUNCES A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH THE WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE

* NOVEL AAV GENE THERAPY APPROACH FOR NEURONOPATHIC GAUCHER DISEASE AND PARKINSON DISEASE WITH GBA1 MUTATIONS

* LYSOGENE HAS AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)