July 12 (Reuters) - Lysogene Sa:

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.1 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 27.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* DID NOT GENERATE REVENUES DURING Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)