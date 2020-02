Feb 17 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE REPORTS ITS CASH POSITION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LYSOGENE SA - AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 26.5 MILLION(COMPARED TO EUR 29.1 MILLION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2019)

* LYSOGENE SA - CASH POSITION AT END OF 2019 ALLOWS US TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, WITH NOTABLY TREATMENT OF 16TH PATIENT IN OUR PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF LYS-SAF302 IN MPS IIIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)