June 5 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT UPDATES ON AAVANCE PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH LYS-SAF302 IN MPS IIIA

* CLINICAL HOLD WAS ISSUED FOR CLINICAL TRIAL AAVANCE (NCT03612869), A GLOBAL PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF LYS-SAF302

* TO DATE, 19 OUT OF 20 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TREATED

* PRIMARY AND SECONDARY TRIAL ENDPOINTS ARE BASED ON ANALYSES OF THESE 19 PATIENTS ALREADY ENROLLED

* THERE IS NO ANTICIPATED IMPACT ON CURRENT CLINICAL TRIAL TIMELINES