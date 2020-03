BRIEF-Lysogene Completes 7.7 Million Euros Capital Increase

March 12 (Reuters) - Lysogene SA:

* COMPLETES A €7.7 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE LED BY ORBIMED AND BY ITS SHAREHOLDER AND PARTNER SAREPTA

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 2.83 EUROS PER SHARE

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE CLINICAL PHASE 1-3 OF LYS-GM101 IN TREATMENT OF GM1 GANGLIOSIDOSIS, THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN EUROPE OF LYS-SAF302, AND GENERAL CORPORATE COSTS

* AT THE END OF SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 16, 2020, LYSOGENE’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO 4.9 MILLION EUROS DIVIDED INTO 16,387,510 SHARES

* NEW SHARES REPRESENT 17% OF THE NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AFTER THE CAPITAL INCREASE Source text : bwnews.pr/2vO8R1T Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)