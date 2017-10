Sept 19 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE ANNOUNCES FIRST HALF 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE‍​

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* H1 NEGATIVE NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD OF EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE RESULT OF EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)