BRIEF-Lysogene Had 14.1 Million Euros Of Cash And Cash Equivalent As Of December 31, 2017

March 26 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* WELL POSITIONED TO START OUR PHASE III PIVOTAL TRIAL IN 2018 FOR LYS-SAF302

* LYSOGENE HAD EUR 14.1 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017.

* ALSO PLEASED WITH PROGRESS OF GM1 GANGLIOSIDOSIS PROGRAMME WITH GOAL TO START IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2019

* LOSSES PER SHARE INCREASED TO EUR 1.52 IN 2017 FROM EUR 0.91 IN 2016

* FY NET LOSS EUR 17.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO