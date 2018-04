April 16 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.9 MILLION

* LYSOGENE DID NOT GENERATE REVENUES DURING Q1 2018

* LYS-SAF302 IN MPS IIIA: PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL NOW SCHEDULED TO START IN H2 OF 2018

* LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM1: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018