BRIEF-Lysogene Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For LYS-SAF302

Feb 25 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR LYS-SAF302 GENE THERAPY IN MPS IIIA

* LYSOGENE SA SAYS 17TH PATIENT DOSED IN ONGOING PHASE 2/3 AAVANCE STUDY

* TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION TO ITS LYS-SAF302 PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF MUCOPOLYSACCHARIDOSIS TYPE IIIA (MPS IIIA)

* WE ARE FULLY DEDICATED TO CONTINUE FULL SPEED DEVELOPMENT OF LYS-SAF302, AS WELL AS ALL OTHER PROGRAMS IN OUR PIPELINE - CEO