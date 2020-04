April 29 (Reuters) - Lysogene SA:

* REPORTS ITS CASH POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

* AS OF 31 MARCH 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 29.9 MILLION (COMPARED TO EUR 26.5 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)