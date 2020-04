BRIEF-Lysogene Says Has Financial Visibility Until Q3 Of 2021

April 22 (Reuters) - Lysogene SA:

* LYSOGENE REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* CASH POSITION OF 26.5 MEUR AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* 19 PATIENTS TREATED OUT OF A TOTAL OF 20 IN PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL (AAVANCE) OF LYS-SAF302 IN MPS IIIA

* STRONG PLANNING TO LIMIT COVID19 IMPACT

* EUR 7.7 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE LED ON 12 MARCH 2020 BY TOP-TIER PHARMA INVESTOR ORBIMED AND LYSOGENE PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER SAREPTA

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 10.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2019, REVENUES REACHED EUR 13.37M

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RAISED EUR 7.7M IN MARCH 2020, PROVIDING FINANCIAL VISIBILITY UNTIL Q3 OF 2021

* PANDEMIC IS IMPACTING TIMELINES FOR APPROVAL OF NEW CLINICAL TRIALS BY REGULATORY AGENCIES

* HEALTH CRISIS SHOULD NOT TRIGGER ANY DELAY FOR FULL ENROLLMENT OF LYS-SAF302 PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED BY END OF H1 2020

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO