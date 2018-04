April 24 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH DR. HERVÉ MOINE, RESEARCHER AT THE IGBMC(1) AND THE SATT(2) CONECTUS ALSACE, IN THE FRAGILE X SYNDROME

* FIRST RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN 2019