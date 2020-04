April 10 (Reuters) - M Development Ltd:

* OUTCOME OF LITIGATION AGAINST SIM POH PING AND OTHER DEFENDANTS

* COURT ALLOWED CO’S APPEAL IN PART AND INCREASED COMPENSATION AWARDED TO CO BY ABOUT S$1.5 MILLION

* COURT "FULLY DISMISSED" VARIOUS APPEALS FILED BY SIM POH PING AND HIS FAMILY MEMBERS