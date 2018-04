April 25 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* BACKLOG SALES VALUE INCREASED 31% TO A Q1 RECORD OF $1.1 BILLION, AND BACKLOG UNITS INCREASED 24% TO 2,744 HOMES IN QUARTER

* REVENUE INCREASED 8% TO A Q1 RECORD OF $438 MILLION

* NEW CONTRACTS INCREASED 20% TO AN ALL-TIME QUARTERLY RECORD OF 1,739 CONTRACTS

* HOMES DELIVERED INCREASED 8% TO A Q1 RECORD OF 1,122 HOMES

* AT MARCH 31, 2017, BACKLOG SALES VALUE WAS $834 MILLION, WITH BACKLOG UNITS OF 2,220 AND AN AVERAGE SALES PRICE OF $376,000