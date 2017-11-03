BRIEF-M III Acquisition Corp and IEA Energy Services announce signing of merger agreement

Nov 3 (Reuters) - M III Acquisition Corp
* M III Acquisition Corp and IEA Energy Services Llc announce signing of merger agreement for business combination
* M III Acquisition Corp - under terms of purchase agreement, aggregate purchase price payable at closing of proposed transaction will be $255 million
* M III Acquisition Corp - following deal, IEA will hold all of existing renewable energy EPC businesses of infrastructure and energy alternatives
* M III Acquisition Corp - cash component of purchase consideration is to be funded by cash in account established in connection with IPO
* M III Acquisition Corp - upon consummation of deal, is anticipated existing owners will hold approximately 34% of outstanding common stock of IEA
* M III Acquisition -funds managed by power opportunities group of oaktree capital management, IEA management team to hold significant ownership in IEA